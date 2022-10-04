Daylight Murder in Karnataka’s Gadag: Police Arrest 4 Accused, Uncover Motive

In a gruesome daylight murder in Gadag, Karnataka, a 35-year-old Muslim woman, identified as Minaaz Bepari, was killed allegedly by four armed men on Tuesday, 4 October.

The woman was attacked with lethal weapons at Mulgund Naka in Gadag. A wounded Bepari was then taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. The Gadag Town Police made arrests of the four accused who were allegedly involved in the murder.

However, the case was first considered to be a hate crime as Bepari had adopted Islam late in her adult life. The Gadag Police have denied this claim and has said that the murder could be a revenge crime.