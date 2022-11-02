Who Is Palvai Sravanthi, Congress Nominee Taking On TRS-BJP Bigwigs at Munugode?

Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, Congress candidate in Munugode byelections.
When 49-year-old Palvai Sravanthi Reddy filed her nomination for the Congress party in the high-stakes Munugode byelection in Telangana two weeks ago, she was determined to do two things – carry on her father Palvai Govardhan Reddy's legacy in the constituency and take on the bigwigs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Munugode bypoll, which is to be held on Thursday, 3 November, was necessitated after Komatreddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was the Congress MLA in the constituency, defected to the BJP. He is now the saffron party's nominee in the byelection. The TRS, meanwhile, has fielded former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy.
Despite the two leaders' history in politics, Sravanthi hopes to win the bypoll to amplify the voices of women in Telangana. Taking out a door-to-door campaign on 27 October, she was quoted by UNI as saying:
So, who is Palvai Sravanthi Reddy? Where does her politics figure in the landscape of Munugode?
Born in Idikuda village in Nalgonda district, Sravanthi grew up watching her father Govardhan Reddy's tryst with politics. Govardhan Reddy was a minister and five-time MLA in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He was a Rajya Sabha MP before his death in 2017.
She contested the 2014 Assembly elections in Telangana as an independent candidate and came second with 27,441 votes by defeating BJP candidate G Manohar Reddy.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on 10 October, Sravanthi said that "as the daughter of a leader who lived his life for the people of the people," she intended to continue his legacy in politics.
Munugode bypoll candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.
Sravanthi says that "her victory in the byelections would lead to a new era of women empowerment not only in Telangana but the entire country," according to UNI.
She also ridiculed the BJP and the TRS for deploying "a huge army of campaigners and investing all their resources to defeat an ordinary woman like me." She added that as a woman, she had a deeper understanding of the needs of common households. "I will prove myself to be a good public representative," Sravanthi said.
On 24 October, Sravanthi lodged a complaint with the police after her convoy was allegedly attacked as she was campaigning in Munugode. After the alleged incident, several woman Congress leaders came out in support of Sravanthi.
TPCC working president and former minister J Geetha Reddy also appreciated Sravanti for running an effective campaign amid "the threats of physical attacks by BJP and TRS leaders."
"Shravanti is proving to the world that women have enough courage to fight against the most powerful men who depend on money and muscle power. She is drawing inspiration from great leaders like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to stay focused on her campaign," Reddy said in a media statement.
