'Non-BJP States Ignored': Ruling Parties of Southern States Slam Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on 1 February 2023.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023–'24, has brought her accolades from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticism from the Opposition-ruled states in the south, with the exception of Andhra Pradesh.
While Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was pleased with the budget, political leaders of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana were not. Here's a list of reactions.
Karnataka: In Karnataka, where the saffron party is in power, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the FM for a substantial allocation of Rs 5,300 crore towards irrigation and drinking water supply to the state.
Kerala: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala was not impressed with the budget.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said:
What else from Kerala? Vijayan further slammed the Centre for trimming the budget allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme from 11,868 crore to Rs 8,820 crore. At a time when the states are reeling under post-COVID fiscal crunch, the Centre has planned a nominal 0.42 percent raise in the budget for National Health Mission, he said.
Tamil Nadu: The state's Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan was largely silent on the budget, but Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran derided the Centre, stating:
What else from Tamil Nadu? A DMK ally, Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu issued a statement slamming the Centre:
Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) became one of the most vocal parties to oppose the Union budget online, accusing the Centre of favouritism. BRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha said:
Andhra Pradesh: The only ruling regional party in the south which supported the budget was YSR Congress Party.
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath welcomed the budget and said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined