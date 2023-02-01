'Non-BJP States Ignored': Ruling Parties of Southern States Slam Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023–'24, has brought her accolades from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticism from the Opposition-ruled states in the south, with the exception of Andhra Pradesh.

While Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was pleased with the budget, political leaders of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana were not. Here's a list of reactions.