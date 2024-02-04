NIT Calicut Professor Booked After Row Over Facebook Comment 'Praising' Godse

Amid the controversy over a student's suspension for staging a protest against a 'saffron-coloured map of India' painted on campus, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, has made the headlines again. The Kerala Police booked a professor at the institute for allegedly posting a Facebook comment that 'praised' Nathuram Godse.

On 30 January – the death anniversary of MK Gandhi – Prof Dr A Shaija had allegedly commented under a Facebook post: 'Proud of Godse for saving India'. The post, which was uploaded by an advocate, stated: 'Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in Bharat'.

While Shaija deleted the comment, screenshots of the same went viral, after which Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan posted on X:

"I am ashamed to hear an inappropriate comment against Mahatma Gandhi and praise of Godse's deed by a person holding a responsible post in NIT, a premier institution falls under my constituency. Appropriate exemplary action should be taken by the authorities concerned."