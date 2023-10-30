'Wife's Relatives Were at Site': Who's Dominic Martin, Suspect in Kerala Blasts?

The blasts occurred during a prayer meeting of the Christian denomination – Jehovah's Witnesses – which Martin was formerly a part of.
Forty-eight-year-old Dominic Martin, who has claimed responsibility for the serial blasts at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, had moved back home from Dubai – where he had been working for the past two years – just two months ago.
Jaleel BA, the owner of the two-bedroom house in Thammanam where Martin and his family reside, tells The Quint: "He and his family have been living in my house for the past five-and-a-half years. They were here when he went to Dubai during the pandemic. He didn't seem like a troublemaker and spoke very little. I had interacted with him a few times since he came back from the Dubai two months ago because his daughter was ill."
The 48-year-old, in a Facebook live on the evening of Sunday, 29 October, surrendered at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur, taking responsibility for the attack at Zamra Convention Centre earlier that day, which has so far claimed the lives of three people – including a 12-year-old girl – and injured 52 others.
Jaleel tells The Quint that he was informed about Martin's alleged involvement in the serial blasts when his wife told him that "the police would be coming to the house soon."
He added that he had "faced no issues from him or his family" in their five-year stay at his house.
"I barely interacted with him. When he returned from Dubai, I had asked him if he would be going back anytime soon. He then told me that he would be staying because his children are all employed anyway," Jaleel says.
He also says Martin lost his job as a spoken English teacher in Ernakulam during the pandemic, prompting him to look for jobs abroad. He subsequently moved to Dubai.
Martin, in the purported Facebook live, said he "was once a believer of Jehovah's Witnesses" and that he "takes full responsibility for the bomb explosions."
He added, "I am recording this video to explain my reasons behind this act. I had been a part of this organisation for 16 years, but I didn't view certain issues seriously then, I saw them as a joke. However, in the last six years, I realised that this organisation is wrong and engages in anti-national activities."
"I realised they were propagating and teaching a highly problematic concept. They would instruct a four-year-old nursery student not to accept the candy their classmate would offer them ... Their parents are injecting such poison into the child's brain at such a young age," he further said.
Meanwhile, Sakeer Thammanam, who is the local ward councillor, tells The Quint that Martin's wife's family is still a part of Jehovah's Witnesses – and that his mother-in-law and other relatives were at the convention centre when the blast happened.
"I spoke to Martin's wife. She told me that her mother and other family members were at the convention centre. They are all believers. His wife told me she had no idea he was going to do this," Sakeer says.
According to reports, Martin, who reportedly has experience working as a foreman, learnt how to make the IED – which caused the blasts – through YouTube tutorials.
He reportedly placed the IED in a bottle filled with petrol at the convention centre and operated it from a distance using a remote.
Local media reported that after the incident, Martin took a room in Koratty in Thrissur district, from where he shot the purported Facebook live. He then went to Kodakara Police Station and surrendered.
Martin also submitted supposed evidence to the police that he was the one who orchestrated the blasts. The evidence reportedly included bills received after purchasing explosive materials and batteries from various parts of the city.
Kerala ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar told mediapersons that the police were looking into all aspects of this case. "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it," ADGP Kumar said on Sunday.
Speaking to the media shortly after the blasts, Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said that the explosions were caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).
"Preliminary investigation says it is an IED. At this stage, I cannot say [if there's a terror angle]," he added.
