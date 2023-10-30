'Wife's Relatives Were at Site': Who's Dominic Martin, Suspect in Kerala Blasts?

Forty-eight-year-old Dominic Martin, who has claimed responsibility for the serial blasts at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, had moved back home from Dubai – where he had been working for the past two years – just two months ago.

Jaleel BA, the owner of the two-bedroom house in Thammanam where Martin and his family reside, tells The Quint: "He and his family have been living in my house for the past five-and-a-half years. They were here when he went to Dubai during the pandemic. He didn't seem like a troublemaker and spoke very little. I had interacted with him a few times since he came back from the Dubai two months ago because his daughter was ill."