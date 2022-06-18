Kerala Journalist Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Woman Colleague

Nandakumar has filed a counter complaint that the woman bad-mouthed him and that has also been recorded,” the senior official said.

According to the complainant, she was working for the magazine and in April this year, Nandakumar asked her to make an obscene video of state Health Minister Veena George, which she refused.

Following this, the accused allegedly verbally abused the woman, including by using her caste name, the police said. Reports added that the police also carried out a search at the office of the media outlet that Nandakumar runs and seized digital devices and documents.

