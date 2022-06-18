Kerala Journalist Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Woman Colleague

TP Nandakumar, more commonly known as 'Crime' Nandakumar is the chief editor of Crime magazine and was taken into custody from his residence in Kaloor.
(Photo: TP Nandakumar/ Facebook)
A journalist in Kerala, was arrested by the Kochi city police on Friday, 17 June, on charges of verbally abusing a former woman employee and allegedly forcing her to make a vulgar video.
Speaking to a media outlet, Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said:
The main charges under which the case has been registered against him are insulting a woman, and insulting her on the basis of caste, he added.
Nandakumar has filed a counter complaint that the woman bad-mouthed him and that has also been recorded,” the senior official said.
According to the complainant, she was working for the magazine and in April this year, Nandakumar asked her to make an obscene video of state Health Minister Veena George, which she refused.
Following this, the accused allegedly verbally abused the woman, including by using her caste name, the police said. Reports added that the police also carried out a search at the office of the media outlet that Nandakumar runs and seized digital devices and documents.
