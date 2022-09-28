Kerala: Expelled Nun Begins Fasting, Alleges She Was Denied Basic Amenities

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case and was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, began an indefinite fast on Tuesday, 27 September, before the convent in nearby Mananthavady, alleging that she was denied basic amenities there.

The nun came out with serious accusations against the convent authorities that she had been denied food and other facilities of the institution, where she was allowed by a local court to stay till the case against the bishop was over.

She alleged that she has been isolated and humiliated by fellow inmates of the convent.