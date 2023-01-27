Karnataka: Who Are Padma Shri Awardees ‘Tamate Master’ and ‘Ummathat Ki Rani’?

As many as eight persons have bagged the Padma awards from Karnataka this year. These include former chief minister SM Krishna, novelist SL Bhyrappa, known writer Sudha Murty for her social work, Khadar Valli Dudekula in science and engineering, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri in art, and S Subbaraman in archaeology.

The remaining two personalities who got a Padma Shri for preserving native art forms are 79-year-old Rani Machaiah and 73-year-old Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa.

Who are Machaiah and Munivenkatappa?