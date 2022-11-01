Kannada Rajyotsava: Why Karnataka Celebrates State Formation Day on 1 November

It was on 1 November 1956 that all the Kannada-speaking regions of south western India were merged to form the present state of Karnataka (formerly known as the Mysore state).

The people of Karnataka are celebrating the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava today, the day the coastal state was formed under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Marked by a state holiday, the Rajyotsava awards will be given out by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while the red and yellow Karnataka flag will be hoisted across the state.

But did you know how Karnataka got its name? And how the state was formed? We bring you answers.