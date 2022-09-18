Congress Leader Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Karnataka's Dharwad

According to the complaint, on 17 September, the owner of the unisex salon and spa—Congress leader Manoj Karjagi was angry with the survivor and accused her of not keeping the place tidy. When the survivor was cleaning in the waxing room, the accused allegedly forced himself on her and tried to kiss her.

The police have arrested the leader under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and have registered a case of sexual harassment against him.

As of now, Manoj Karjagi has been sent to judicial custody and will be produced before the magistrate on Monday.