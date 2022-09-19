Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Case

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday, 19 September, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case.

The 60-year-old Congress leader reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon and was seen entering the office after getting a pass made from the front office.

He was accompanied by a few persons.

Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week.

The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

The agency is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.