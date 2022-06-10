Karnataka BJP MLA’s Daughter Allegedly Breaks Signal, Misbehaves With Cops

MLA's daughter broke signal. Photo used for representation.
On Thursday, 9 June, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Nimbavali allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru authorities when she skipped a traffic light.
She has also been accused of allegedly misbehaving with a local journalist and a cameraperson.
Arvind Limbavali's daughter was driving a white BMW. She reportedly did not stop when the traffic signal turned red.
When the traffic officers stopped her, she began arguing with them. She was also not wearing her seatbelt, as per sources quoted by NDTV.
She also demanded to be released and claimed she didn't have enough money to pay the fine right then.
She had outstanding penalties of Rs 9,000, and was penalised Rs 1,000 more for the current traffic rule infraction – reckless driving – according to the police officer.
