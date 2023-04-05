Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep Allegedly Gets Threat Mail Amid Buzz of Joining BJP

Sudeep was reportedly going to join the BJP on Wednesday along with another actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa, in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Though he didn't formally join the party, he pledged "full support" to the Bommai government.

There had been speculation over the last few days regarding the actors' plunge into politics. He had earlier said that he received several offers from political parties in the past, but had not yet made up his mind.

Sudeep was also in the news after he was appointed as the Karnataka government's brand ambassador for the Punyakoti Dattu Yojana scheme, which involves cattle adoption.

The actor had said that he will adopt 31 cows under the scheme – one from each district of the state, Hindustan Times reported.