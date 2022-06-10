Justice Chandru To Head TN Govt Panel To Draft Ordinance Against Online Gambling

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a committee under retired Justice K Chandru to pass an ordinance regarding online rummy, in a meeting held on Thursday, 9 June.

Chief Minister MK Stalin held an emergency consultation where the committee was set up, and it was asked to submit a recommendation report within two weeks.

The move by the state government comes in the wake of a 29-year-old woman from Chennai, who died allegedly by suicide after losing money in online gambling.