Hindutva Activist Threatens To Demolish Eidgah Wall in Bengaluru, FIR Filed

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently declared that the controversial site belongs to the Revenue Department. Following the development, Congress local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan had said that while the flag will be hoisted there for the first time to mark India’s 75th Independence Day, permission will not be given for the celebration of the Ganesha festival.

Some Hindu organisations demanded that the Eidgah tower be demolished, claiming that it would lead to complications while celebrating Hindu festivals. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf said that it would approach the court in connection with the BBMP's decision of declaring it as a property of the Revenue Department.