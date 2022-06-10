Hindu Groups Now Want To Use Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, Say It Is Public Property

"Congress MLA from Chamaraj Pet, Zameer Ahmad Khan, has been repeatedly making speeches that he would get the biggest masjid in Bengaluru constructed in 2.5 acres of Idgah Maidan. There are plans of putting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest elections from Chamrajpet," he said.

Srinivas also claimed that the Supreme Court judgment in connection with the Idgah Maidan was "tampered with."

"There are corrections and no short signatures are found in the order. There will be mention of the number of corrections, which are not found," he said.

"The Bengaluru civic agency had not contested the claims of the opposite party in the Supreme Court, which upheld the injunction order of the High Court not allowing constructions in Idgah Maidan by the civic agency," he added.