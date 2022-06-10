Hindu Groups Now Want To Use Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, Say It Is Public Property

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
After Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, Malali Masjid in Dakshina Kannada, and Peer Shah Dargah in Bidar, Karnataka is seeing another row loom large over another site – the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.
Though the state was passing through a phase of communal tension following the hijab row and a series of related events, the capital city, known as the IT and BT hub of the country, had remained immune to all these.
"Congress MLA from Chamaraj Pet, Zameer Ahmad Khan, has been repeatedly making speeches that he would get the biggest masjid in Bengaluru constructed in 2.5 acres of Idgah Maidan. There are plans of putting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest elections from Chamrajpet," he said.
Srinivas also claimed that the Supreme Court judgment in connection with the Idgah Maidan was "tampered with."
"There are corrections and no short signatures are found in the order. There will be mention of the number of corrections, which are not found," he said.
"The Bengaluru civic agency had not contested the claims of the opposite party in the Supreme Court, which upheld the injunction order of the High Court not allowing constructions in Idgah Maidan by the civic agency," he added.
After the row came to light, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated that the Idgah Maidan was one of the playgrounds owned by it in the city. However, Muslim leaders contended that it was the property of the Waqf Board. They also said that they would not allow the celebration of Yoga Day on the premises.
Hindu activists met BBMP's Special Commissioner Rangappa on Thursday seeking permission for the celebration of Independence Day and Yoga Day. The Sri Rama Sene, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, and Vande Mataram Samaja Seva Samsthe have also submitted applications in this regard.
