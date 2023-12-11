'Hadiya Not Under Illegal Custody': Kerala High Court Rejects Father's Petition

The Kerala High Court on Friday, 15 December, rejected the habeas corpus petition filed by KM Asokan – the father of 32-year-old Hadiya – wherein he claimed that she had been 'missing' for the past month.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C Pratheep Kumar stated that Hadiya – who was under public and legal scrutiny five years ago for converting to Islam and marrying Shafin Jahan – is not under the 'illegal custody' of any person by her own admission, LiveLaw reported.