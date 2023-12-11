'Hadiya Not Under Illegal Custody': Kerala High Court Rejects Father's Petition

Hadiya, who runs a clinic in Thiruvananthapuram, said in the video that she divorced Jahan and remarried a man of her choice.
The Kerala High Court on Friday, 15 December, rejected the habeas corpus petition filed by KM Asokan – the father of 32-year-old Hadiya – wherein he claimed that she had been 'missing' for the past month.
A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C Pratheep Kumar stated that Hadiya – who was under public and legal scrutiny five years ago for converting to Islam and marrying Shafin Jahan – is not under the 'illegal custody' of any person by her own admission, LiveLaw reported.
On 11 December, a day after Asokan filed the habeas corpus plea with the high court, the homoeopathy doctor said in a video on Saturday, 9 December, that she was 'fine.'
Hadiya, who runs a clinic in Thiruvananthapuram, said in the video that she divorced Jahan and remarried a man of her choice.
She added that she got out of her marriage with Jahan as she "could not continue in it," and was happy living as a Muslim. "My parents are also aware of the remarriage," she said in the video.
Asokan's petition filed in the first week of December claimed that until recently, he used to speak to his daughter over the phone regularly but did not know her current whereabouts.
Hadiya, however, told The News Minute that:
She told the publication that her "father's recent behaviour can be attributed to his unwitting involvement with Sangh Parivar groups … Throughout our phone conversations over the years, there was never any animosity. However, he was never able to communicate with me freely … Some individuals are actively preventing any reconciliation between us, manipulating my father in the process."
Asokan became an official member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018.
In 2016, Hadiya converted to Islam while pursuing medicine in Coimbatore. She married Shafin Jahan at the age of 25.
Her father, however, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court in January of that year.
In December 2016, during the court proceedings, Hadiya asserted that she wanted to stay married to Jahan. Their marriage was annuled in May 2017 after an investigation.
In November 2017, Hadiya reiterated that she wanted to remain a Muslim and stay married to Shafin. A favourable order from the Supreme Court finally came in March 2018, allowing the couple to live together.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)