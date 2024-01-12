'She Neither Spoke Nor Slept': Cab Driver Who Helped Goa Police Nab Suchana Seth

From speaking to the police in Konkani to taking a washroom break to buy more time to find the nearest police station and trying not to raise any suspicion – 33-year-old Royjohn D'Souza's presence of mind was crucial in helping the Goa Police nab Suchana Seth, who has been accused of killing her four-year-old son.

D'Souza, a Goa-based cab driver who was ferrying Seth – the CEO of an AI startup – to Bengaluru on the intervening night of 7 and 8 January, tells The Quint over the phone on Friday, 12 January: