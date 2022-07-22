SC Grants Relief to Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Corruption Case

In a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 July, granted an interim stay on the 2020 Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash a corruption case.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
In a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 July, granted an interim stay on the 2020 Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash a corruption case related to the de-notification of land against him.
The High Court, on 22 December 2020, refused to quash a criminal complaint registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Yediyurappa, accused of de-notifying parcels of land and allotting it to entrepreneurs during his tenure as the deputy chief minister between February 2006 and October 2007.
The counsel for the former CM contended that the High Court had quashed the FIR against co-accused Raghunath Vishwanath Deshpande in the same case in 2015 and in this backdrop, the probe against Yediyurappa was illegal and amounted to the abuse of the judicial process.
The FIR was registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on 21 December 2015, on a private complaint filed by Reddy for the offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.