SC Grants Relief to Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Corruption Case

In a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 July, granted an interim stay on the 2020 Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash a corruption case related to the de-notification of land against him.

The High Court, on 22 December 2020, refused to quash a criminal complaint registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Yediyurappa, accused of de-notifying parcels of land and allotting it to entrepreneurs during his tenure as the deputy chief minister between February 2006 and October 2007.