BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Dead in Her Bengaluru Flat, Probe Underway

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead inside her private apartment in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar on Friday, 28 January.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead inside her private apartment in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar on Friday, 28 January.
Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station has registered a case of 'unnatural death' and has initiated an investigation.
Dr Satish, HOD of the forensic department in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital said, "We have conducted the postmortem, and we will hand over the report", ANI reported.
Karnataka Law Minister KC Madhuswamy also visited the hospital later on Friday.
Prima facie evidence suggests that Neeraj's death is a case of suicide, as per the police. The police added that her husband was the one to find her.
“She had visited Yediyurappa very recently, two days ago. He too is shocked by what has happened,” a close aide of the former Karnataka chief minister told The Quint.
The former chief minister is yet to issued a formal statement on the matter.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)