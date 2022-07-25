Bengaluru: Police Arrest Food Delivery Agent for Allegedly 'Radicalising' Youth

Bengaluru police has arrested a terror suspect working as food delivery agent. (Image used for representational purpose)
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a food delivery agent from Bengaluru on the suspicion of radicalising youth. He was picked up on the night of Sunday, 24 July, from an apartment in Tilaknagar.
He was living with three other food delivery executives who were also detained for questioning, the police said. The suspect has been identified as Akhtar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.
The police said that an investigation is underway to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit, reported news agency PTI.
"He's an extremely radicalised youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation is on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations," Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said, according to PTI.
He did not reveal any other information saying that more details will come out after the investigation.
"Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalised youth in Bengaluru,” he added.
After his arrest, the CCB produced Lashkar before a special court which remanded him for 10-day police custody.
Another suspect has also been taken into custody from Tamil Nadu for allegedly having links with Lashkar, a police officer told The Indian Express.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)