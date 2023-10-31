TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Granted Interim Bail in Alleged Corruption Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, 31 October, granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged corruption case.
(Photo: X/@JaiTDP)
The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, 31 October, granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged corruption case.
Naidu has been granted bail on medical grounds for a cataract surgery for a period four weeks.
"Prior to his arrest, he was in continuous medical care of his personal doctors, and he is not able to get medical management, which he was getting since a long period. Due to which, the health of the petitioner is deteriorating day by day and it could become life-threatening and beyond the realm of control by the jail authorities," the judgment read.
In its statement, the CID said, "This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores."
Later that month, the high court dismissed the plea seeking quashing of cases against him. In October, the Supreme Court also refused to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against him, reported Bar and Bench.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)