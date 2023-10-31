TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Granted Interim Bail in Alleged Corruption Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, 31 October, granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Naidu has been granted bail on medical grounds for a cataract surgery for a period four weeks.

"Prior to his arrest, he was in continuous medical care of his personal doctors, and he is not able to get medical management, which he was getting since a long period. Due to which, the health of the petitioner is deteriorating day by day and it could become life-threatening and beyond the realm of control by the jail authorities," the judgment read.