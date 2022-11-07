EWS Quota Verdict Today: What Did Petitioners Argue in SC? What Did State Say?

The Supreme Court is slated to pronounce its judgement on the challenge to the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act today (Monday, 7 November).

A five-judge constitution bench started hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the amendment, which introduced the 10 percent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, on 13 September.

The bench is headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit and includes Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala. They heard the case over a course of seven days and reserved their verdict on 27 September.