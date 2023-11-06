EFLU, UoH Students Detained Amid Hunger Strike Against Sexual Assault of Student

At least seven students from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad and about 20 students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were detained on Monday, 6 November, as they were launching hunger strikes against the alleged sexual assault of an EFLU student on the campus on 18 October.

The detainees were released after 7 pm, EFLU students told The Quint.

The students, in a statement on Sunday, 5 November, said they were launching an indefinite hunger strike and a relay hunger strike on the campus at 1 pm on Monday to protest the EFLU administration's "continued apathy towards students' concerns and the extremely repressive measures employed to curb dissent on campus."