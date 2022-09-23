NIA Raids on PFI: Bengaluru Police Arrests 14 People on Charges of Sedition

Security personnel keep vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Bengaluru, Thursday, on 22 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The Bangalore City Police on Thursday, 22 September, arrested 14 people on charges of sedition, for allegedly "attempting to create disharmony and enmity among communities," PTI reported.
This comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted nationwide raids at the offices and residents of leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) earlier in the day.
A statement released by the Bengaluru City Police on Friday stated that these 14 people were booked at Kadugondanahalli police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The police further added that the arrests were made on the basis of specific information received. They further claimed that some of those arrested have a history of involvement in previous cases of rioting, reported The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the top brass of the PFI has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across Kerala on Friday. The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence that has broken out during the hartal and is adjudicating the matter.
The NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, conducted multiple raids at the offices and residences of leaders of PFI across several states in India, arresting over 106 PFI members.
PFI Chairman OMA Salam, Kerala PFI Chief CP Mohammed Basheer, National Secretary VP Nazarudheen, national council member P Koya, and others were taken into custody by the probe agency as well.
PFI's national executive council condemned the nationwide raids, 'unjust' arrests, and harassment of its leaders, and the witch-hunt against the PFI members and supporters.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
