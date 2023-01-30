On Camera: DMK Leader Abuses Dalit Boy for Entering Tamil Nadu Temple, Booked

In a historic move, on 30 January, Dalits in Thenmudiyanur village in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu entered the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in almost eight decades since it was built. This was despite the protests staged by caste Hindus from different communities.

In contrast, a purported video of DMK Salem South Union Secretary T Manickam verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple in Salem district of Tamil Nadu went viral, on Monday. Manickam was suspended from the DMK and a case was registered booking him under Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.