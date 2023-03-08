Delhi Excise Case: ED Summons K Kavitha, the BRS Leader Agrees 'To Cooperate'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the Delhi excise case, on Wednesday, 8 March. Shortly after receiving the summons, Kavitha issued a statement agreeing to "cooperate" with the ED.

However, she will "seek legal opinion" to decide her date of appearance before the central investigating agency. On 7 March, Kavitha's former aide and businessman Arun Pillai was arrested by the ED, in connection with the same case.