Congress-Led UDF Gives Support to Fisherfolk Protest at Kerala’s Vizhinjam Port

However, rather than moving ahead with force, some of the leaders of the protest, the priests of the Latin Archdiocese, spoke to senior police officers at the protest site and requested the to allow a peaceful march towards the gate of the port, after which the group would return to where the barricades and sit peacefully.

While the officers initially hesitated, owed to the presence of thousands of protestors, reassurances from the priests led to the officers relenting and allowing the protesters to march up to the tetrapods placed near the gates, climb on top of them and raise their flags.

Subsequently, they returned to the area of the initial staging of their agitation as promised by the priests.

Amidst the protests, state Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman told reporters in Delhi that the protestors were invited for talks but did not responds.

His claims of the protestors being invited for talks were termed as 'falsehood' by the protest leaders, one of whom told the media that if the government was willing to consider their demands, they were ready for talks.

(With inputs from PTI)