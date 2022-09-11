Karnataka: Brother of Accused in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case Arrested

The brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case was arrested on Sunday, 11 September, in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, following a complaint from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker alleging death threats by the former, police said.

Dakshina Kannada police said Safreed, younger brother of Shafique who is an accused in the murder case, was arrested.

Prashant Rai, a local BJP worker from Bellare, had complained that Safreed had called him on phone during which the latter verbally abused him and also threatened to kill him.