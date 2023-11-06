Karnataka Official Murdered in Bengaluru Home, Driver Arrested: What We Know

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



An official of the Karnataka government was murdered at her home in Bengaluru on Saturday, 4 November, while her husband and son were away, the police said.

Who is the deceased? The victim, identified as Pratima KS (45), had been serving as the Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of the state government.

Driver arrested: The police have taken Pratima's driver into custody on murder charges. The driver had dropped her at her residence in Bengaluru's Subramanyapora area on Saturday evening. She was murdered between 8:00 PM on Saturday and 8:00 AM on Sunday, the police said.