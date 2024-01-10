AI Startup CEO Killed Child Over Custody Battle, Had Attempted Suicide, Say Cops

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old AI startup CEO based in Bengaluru, reportedly attempted suicide by cutting her wrist using a sharp object after allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in North Goa's Candolim, a Goa Police official confirmed to The Quint on the condition of anonymity.

Seth, a native of West Bengal who was settled in Bengaluru, reportedly killed the child over a custody battle with her husband Venkataraman, who hails from Kerala. North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said on Tuesday, 9 January, that the couple has been living separately and that "their divorce proceedings are almost finalised."

Venkataraman, who was in Jakarta, Indonesia, was informed about the incident, and is back in the country. He works as a data scientist.