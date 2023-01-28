Bengaluru Corporation Bans Sale of Meat Before Aero Show, Raises Questions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's civic body, on Friday, 27 January, ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants from 30 January to 20 February, within 10km radius of Yelahanka Air Force station, in view of the Aero India Show 2023. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: The Quint/Pallavi Prasad)
More details... The Aero India Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from 13 to 17 February at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru.
In the view of the same, the BBMP released a statement ordering closure of "meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels/restaurants" and "prohibition on serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes withing 10km radius of the Air Force station."
The BBMP also stated that "Any violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft rules 1937 rule 91."
