AIADMK’s Palaniswami Removes Senior Leader Ramachandran From Party

The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.
In a party statement, Palaniswami said Ramachandran was being removed as the party's Organisation Secretary, as well as from the AIADMK's primary membership for bringing "disrepute" to the organisation.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Panruti S Ramachandran)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Tuesday, 27 September, announced the removal of senior leader Panruti S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Ramachandran "went against party principles and rules," he added.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's rival O Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK "coordinator", announced "appointing" Ramachandran as the party's "Political Advisor."

The Madras High Court had earlier upheld a 11 July decision of the AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, to 'expel' Panneerselvam and some of his associates.

