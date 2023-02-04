A Director Whose Muse Was Music: Remembering K Vishwanath and His Films

Such was the power of the film’s music and poignant story that it drew in the audience even though the film had a middle-aged unknown actor – Somayajulu. The story on the relationship between art and artists, which transcended gender, was lapped up by the Telugu and Tamil film audiences; this breakout film became K Vishwanath’s calling card thereon.

Vishwanath passed away on 3 February 2023.

Telugu and Tamil cinemas have always thrived on music, dance, and dramatic performances. So what made K Vishwanath’s films stand out?