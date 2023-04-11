'Only Malay': Indian-Origin Couple Denied Free Ramazan Snacks in Singapore

A prominent supermarket in Singapore apologised after stopping an Indian-origin Muslim couple from trying its complimentary snacks during the holy month of Ramzan, saying that they were reserved only for Malays.

36-year-old Jahabar Shalih, an Indian, and his Indian-Malay wife Farah Nadya, 35, alleged that on Sunday, 9 April, a male employee at a National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) run supermarket “shooed” them away from a snack kiosk while the couple and their two young children were shopping for groceries.

The couple shared their “distasteful” experience in a post on Facebook and said: