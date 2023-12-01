No Access to Bathroom, Beaten & Forced into Labour, Indian Student Rescued in US

The Missouri Police have arrested three men for keeping a 20-year-old Indian student captive for months without access to a bathroom, viciously beaten, and forced to work at three homes in an incident described as "absolutely inhumane and unconscionable."

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, spent months trapped in three homes in the US state of Missouri.

On 29 November, police descended upon a home on a rural highway in St Charles County. They later arrested Venkatesh R Sattaru, Sravan Varma Penumetcha and Nikhil Verma Penmatsa, and on Thursday, 30 November, charged them with offences including human trafficking, kidnapping and assault, according to PTI report.

Police were dispatched to investigate the home after a concerned citizen became aware of his situation and called 911.