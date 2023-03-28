Jalandhar-Based Couple Living in Philippines' Manila Shot Dead

Their families in Mehsampur village in Jalandhar's Goraya were informed of the incident late on Monday evening.
Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
A Punjabi couple from Jalandhar, who were living in the Philippines, were found dead with gunshot wounds in the capital city of Manila.
41-year-old Sukhwinder Singh and his wife, 33-year-old Kirandeep Kaur, were allegedly gunned down at night on Saturday, 25 March.
Their families in Mehsampur village in Jalandhar's Goraya were informed of the incident late Monday evening.
Lakhbir Singh said that his brother and Kirandeep Kaur married three years ago, and she subsequently shifted to Manila almost five months ago.
Lakhbir provided details of the incident and said, “We were calling him repeatedly since Sunday, but he was not responding. I asked my uncle to visit his place, where he found my brother and his wife lying in a pool of blood.”
In CCTV footage accessed by the family, according to The Indian Express, an unknown assailant can be seen entering the couple’s residence on Saturday, 25 March, soon after Sukhwinder returned from work, and can be seen speaking to them.
However, he is momentarily seen firing three shots at Sukhvinder, and when Kaur rushes towards him, the assailant shoots her as well.
This is not the first incident of people from Punjab, who work in finance being killed in Philippines. In 2013, Kulwant Singh and his wife Charanjit Kaur, who lived in the Philippines for nine years, were killed with sharp-edged weapons. The couple belonged to Barnala district’s Jodhpur village.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)