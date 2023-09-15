Indian-origin Student 'Punched, Pepper-Sprayed' While Taking Bus in Canada

Before the assault, there was "an altercation" aboard a bus, which resulted in those involved being kicked off, police said.

"Several witness statements have been obtained, and the teenaged suspect in this incident has already been identified," reads a statement from Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

While police have not released more details, the World Sikh Organisation of Canada has alleged that the student was also assaulted aboard the vehicle.

"Two individuals approached the student and first barred his entry onto the bus and then, once allowing him to board, began to threaten him with a lighter and photograph and record him from a close distance with their phones," the CTV news report quoted the organisation's statement.

"Monday's attack on a Sikh high school student in Kelowna is shocking and unacceptable," Guntaas Kaur, WSO vice president for British Columbia, was quoted as saying.