Indian-Origin Man Gets Over 10 Years in Prison For Assaulting Cop in Singapore

In a disturbing turn of events, an Indian-origin man, Nikhil M Durgude, has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison and fined SGD 4,000 for a violent assault on a police officer during a raid in Singapore in 2020.

Durgude, 25, pleaded guilty to eight charges, including causing harm to deter a public servant from performing their duty, possessing cannabis, and consuming methamphetamine.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur, while delivering the sentence, emphasised Durgude's "complete disregard for authority" as demonstrated by the abusive insults he hurled at the police officer.