Sir Ivan Menezes, India-Born CEO of Liquor Giant Diageo, Passes Away at 63

He played a pivotal role in driving growth at Diageo and helped navigate the company through several successful acquisitions.

After the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry, Menezes led a recovery that increased Diageo’s net sales value by 36 percent more than in 2019.

He was at the helm of a company that, according to its own assessments, has expanded to encompass approximately 10 percent of the United Kingdom's overall food and beverage exports.

Menezes was knighted earlier this year in King Charles III's first New Year's honours list for services to business and to equality.