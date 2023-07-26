Google's Indian-Origin News Director Laid Off After 13 Years of Service

Google recently laid off Madhav Chinnappa, the Indian-origin director of News Ecosystem Development, who had dedicated 13 years of service to the company. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, London-based Indian-origin Chinnappa expressed gratitude for his time at Google and spoke about being in a "privileged position" to plan his next move.

Chinnappa, holds a BA (Honours) in Economics and Policy Studies from the Rice University, Texas. He had an impressive 29-year professional journey before joining Google. His career included stints at BBC, United Business Media (UBM), and Associated Press Television News (APTN).

During his tenure at Google, Chinnappa played a significant role in several key initiatives, such as the Digital News Initiative and Google News Initiative Innovation Challenges. One notable project was the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund (JERF), which exemplified Google's commitment to supporting the vulnerable segments of the news ecosystem.