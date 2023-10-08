Inauguration of World’s Largest Temple in US: It Faces Claims of Casteism, Abuse

On Sunday, 8 October, just a 100 km south of New York, the fairly small Robinson Township of New Jersey is set to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Akshardham temple, the largest Hindu temple ever constructed abroad during the modern era.

However, the grand temple, constructed by over 12,500 'volunteers' over 12 years, also sparked controversy after a class-action lawsuit filed by six Dalit construction “volunteers” which launched multiple claims against BAPS –from trafficking of Dalit workers from India, caste discrimination and exploitation, and numerous alleged violations of US labour and immigration laws.