British PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy Host Diwali Celebration at Downing Street

(Photo Credit: @10downingstreet/x)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community at Downing Street and celebrated on Thursday, 9 November, ahead of the festival of Diwali.
"Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali - a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness," the UK PM's office's said on 'X'.
"Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world," the post said.
The couple was also photographed with guests, many of whom were dressed in the traditional saree.
“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,” Sunak had said.
The event also marked a year since Sunak took office and became UK's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage. “Diwali brings back amazing memories of becoming Prime Minister this time last year,” said Sunak.
