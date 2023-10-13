UK Conservatives & LGBTQ+ Rights: Rishi Sunak's 'Common Sense' Talk is Big Shift

The Conservative Party's trajectory on LGBTQ+ rights has been a perplexing journey, marked by a blend of ever-shifting values and convictions.
The Conservative Party's recent conference has ignited a fierce and contentious debate surrounding LGBTQIA+ rights, catalysed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's uncompromising declaration – "A man is a man, and a woman is a woman; that's just plain common sense."
In 1966, Conservative MP Humphry Berkeley introduced a bill to decriminalise male homosexuality. Conservative Arthur Gore, 8th Earl of Arran echoed this effort in the House of Lords.
The 2013 passage of the Marriage (Same-Sex Couples) Act in the UK, legalising same-sex marriage in England and Wales, was a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ rights.
Notably, Prime Minister David Cameron, a Conservative Party member, actively supported and championed the bill, defying traditional party norms. The legislation was met with bipartisan support, with a majority of Conservative and Labour Members of Parliament voting in favour.
This historic legislation signalled a profound shift in focus, emphasising the importance of mental health, combating workplace bias, and improving public healthcare within the realm of conservative LGBTQ+ advocacy.
In the latter half of the 2010s, influential figures within the Conservative Party, including Justine Greening, Nick Boles, Ruth Davidson, and former British Prime Minister Theresa May, spearheaded campaigns that underscored the party's commitment to advancing LGBTQIA+ rights within a conservative framework.
A corrective approach introduced early in the decade, driven by these influential figures, inadvertently sparked broader societal change.
However, resistance to Tory-normativity highlighted the need for a subsequent correction in the latter half of the decade, aligning with ongoing societal shifts. This pragmatic conservative advocacy for gay rights modestly contributed to a more progressive society throughout the 2010s.
This decision triggered vehement debates within the party, with critics asserting that it risked overshadowing the conference with divisive discussions on trans rights, further exacerbating internal schisms.
In early 2022, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed his stance on the legality of gay conversion therapy, abandoning his initial support due to strong opposition from activists and members of Parliament. This sudden change of direction, which came shortly after he decided not to make attempts to alter a person's sexual orientation a criminal offence, raised questions about the Conservative Party's genuine commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, given their 2018 promise to end these "conversion" therapies.
Rishi Sunak's recent statement on gender, asserting that it is a matter of "common sense" to differentiate between a man and a woman, signifies a shift towards a more conservative interpretation of gender identity.
Sunak's assertion firmly places him within the right-wing faction of the party, which increasingly emphasises the primacy of traditional values and scrutinises the trajectory of LGBTQ+ advocacy.
This shift is palpable in the prime minister's dismissal of "virtue signalling" and his call for heightened transparency in the public sector, particularly in matters pertaining to education and healthcare.
Sunak argues that parents should have the right to know what their children are being taught in school, particularly regarding relationships, and that patients should be informed about discussions concerning gender in hospitals.
The schism within the Conservative Party regarding LGBTQ+ issues has deep historical roots, reflecting a broader ideological division within the party. Advocates for inclusivity like Natalie Bowen and Elena Bunbury have consistently raised concerns about the party's position. They've specifically highlighted policies such as Rishi Sunak's pledge to review the Equality Act, which they see as potential setbacks for LGBTQ+ progress.
On the other side, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, along with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, have consistently shown their support for LGBTQ+ rights. Raab notably voted in favor of same-sex marriage in 2013, Hunt has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ-inclusive education, and Keegan emphasises equal access to healthcare and safe spaces for trans individuals.
This internal divide underscores the ongoing dialogue and advocacy efforts within the Conservative Party concerning LGBTQ+ rights.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay's proclamation of a ban on trans women from female National Health Services wards also underscores the depth of the ideological rift within the party. These declarations reflect a broader trend in which numerous Cabinet members have used their platform to address transgender persons' issues, signalling a growing significance for activists on the right-wing of the Conservative Party.
Sunak's pronouncements and the broader discourse within the Conservative Party have ignited a passionate debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights.
The unwavering support for Sunak's assertion that distinguishing between genders is a matter of "common sense" is indicative of a constituency that aligns with the Prime Minister's conservative interpretation of gender identity. This sentiment also resonates with other key ministers, underscoring a unified front within the party on this issue.
As the Conservative Party grapples with these evolving policies, it stands at a crucial juncture in delineating its stance on LGBTQ+ rights. The decisions made in the coming months will undoubtedly shape the party's legacy on these pivotal issues for years to come.
The ideological schism within the party, epitomised by Sunak's recent statements, reveals a nuanced landscape of beliefs and values.
The noteworthy speech came just a day after Suella Braverman faced a heckling from a prominent Conservative party member. The outspoken Tory, Andrew Boff, who proudly declared over 50 years of loyalty to the party, didn't hold back. From his seat, he challenged the Home Secretary's assertion that concepts like “gender ideology, white privilege, and anti-British history” were fueling a 'woke' culture in the UK.
Boff insisted, “There's no such thing as gender ideology,” and went on to denounce the speech as “trash.”
Balancing the interests of various factions while upholding the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals will be a formidable challenge for the party leadership. Ultimately, the path they choose will not only define their legacy but also wield influence over the broader trajectory of LGBTQIA+ rights in the political landscape of the UK.
