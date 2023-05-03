As UK Prepares For Charles' Coronation, Indians in London Feel Lukewarm at Best

Even the famous and aptly named, Prince of Wales pub has no plans, as of yet, to host a live screening of the coronation, with a bartender anticipating that customers will be more interested in watching the football on Saturday.

Speaking to locals, it is clear that the South Asian community has mixed feelings towards the coronation. For Andeep Singh, 27, an Indian-origin accountant born and raised in London, the coronation will be interesting to watch but not particularly important.