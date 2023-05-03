Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: London Gears Up For King Charles III's Coronation

In Photos: London Gears Up For King Charles III's Coronation

In front of Buckingham Palace, dedicated royalists have set up camp to ensure a clear view of the royal couple.
Anida Ramsamy
Photos
Published:

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Anida Ramsamy)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>King Charles III's coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.</p></div>
Also ReadCosmati Pavement: A 755-Year-Old Floor Where King Charles III Will be Coronated

Coronation hoardings outside The National Gallery, London, May 1, 2023.

Flag posts and barriers are erected outside Westminster Abbey, London, May 1, 2023.

Also ReadIn Photos: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral Held at London's Westminster Abbey

A board at Charing Cross train station warns of potential travel disruptions, London, May 1, 2023.

“Happy & Glorious” reads the bunting on Admiralty Arch, London, May 1, 2023.

Dedicated royalists have set up camp on The Mall, London, on May 1, 2023.

Also ReadElizabeth II to Charles III: What Do Indians in UK Think of Queen and Monarchy?

Notable is that the stretch is lined with posts bearing Union Jacks and all 53 flags of the commonwealth nations, including India. 

Changing of the Guard occurs on Horse Guards Parade off The Mall, London, May 1, 2023.

Also ReadQueen Elizabeth is Dead & I'm No Royalist. Why am I Still Crying at This Loss?

Shops dress their doors in red, white and blue floral displays, London, May 1, 2023.

A bookshop on Piccadilly displays royal-themed children’s books, London, May 1, 2023.

A bookshop on Piccadilly features a display of royal-themed books, London, May 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A coronation-themed window display in Fortnum & Mason, London, May 1, 2023.

Union Jack bunting decorates an arcade of boutiques on Piccadilly, London, May 1, 2023.

Lines of Union Jacks are strung between buildings on Piccadilly, London, May 1, 2023,

Souvenir stalls sell coronation paraphernalia on The Strand, London, May 1, 2023.

National supermarkets, like Marks and Spencer and Tesco, are even participating in the coronation revelry, offering Union Jack party accessories and limited-edition snacks and convenience food in quintessential British flavours, like ‘coronation chicken.'

Coronation party accessories available in Tesco supermarket, London, May 1, 2023.

A cardboard cut-out of King Charles decorates the window of a Southall pharmacy, May 2, 2023.

An A4 print-out wishes King Charles well in the window of a Sri Lankan delicatessen, Southall, May 2, 2023.

The new king graces the covers of most of this week’s magazines in a newsagent in London on May 2, 2023.

Union Jacks are interspersed with commonwealth flags on The Mall, London, May 1, 2023.

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT