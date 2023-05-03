In Photos: London Gears Up For King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.
(Photo Courtesy: Anida Ramsamy)
Coronation hoardings outside The National Gallery, London, May 1, 2023.
Flag posts and barriers are erected outside Westminster Abbey, London, May 1, 2023.
A board at Charing Cross train station warns of potential travel disruptions, London, May 1, 2023.
“Happy & Glorious” reads the bunting on Admiralty Arch, London, May 1, 2023.
Dedicated royalists have set up camp on The Mall, London, on May 1, 2023.
Notable is that the stretch is lined with posts bearing Union Jacks and all 53 flags of the commonwealth nations, including India.
Changing of the Guard occurs on Horse Guards Parade off The Mall, London, May 1, 2023.
Shops dress their doors in red, white and blue floral displays, London, May 1, 2023.
A bookshop on Piccadilly displays royal-themed children’s books, London, May 1, 2023.
A bookshop on Piccadilly features a display of royal-themed books, London, May 1, 2023.
A coronation-themed window display in Fortnum & Mason, London, May 1, 2023.
Union Jack bunting decorates an arcade of boutiques on Piccadilly, London, May 1, 2023.
Lines of Union Jacks are strung between buildings on Piccadilly, London, May 1, 2023,
Souvenir stalls sell coronation paraphernalia on The Strand, London, May 1, 2023.
National supermarkets, like Marks and Spencer and Tesco, are even participating in the coronation revelry, offering Union Jack party accessories and limited-edition snacks and convenience food in quintessential British flavours, like ‘coronation chicken.'
Coronation party accessories available in Tesco supermarket, London, May 1, 2023.
A cardboard cut-out of King Charles decorates the window of a Southall pharmacy, May 2, 2023.
An A4 print-out wishes King Charles well in the window of a Sri Lankan delicatessen, Southall, May 2, 2023.
The new king graces the covers of most of this week’s magazines in a newsagent in London on May 2, 2023.
Union Jacks are interspersed with commonwealth flags on The Mall, London, May 1, 2023.