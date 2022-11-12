Podcast: Do I Like Samantha's Yashoda?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Samantha's Yashoda.
Photo: The Quint
Named after the mythological character, Yashoda who is the foster mother of Lord Krishna, the plot revolves around a poor woman (Samantha) who chooses to become a surrogate mother.
Why does she do it? To earn money and save her ailing sister, or at least that’s what we are told, at first. Tune it to listen to Soundarya's review.
Samantha's Yashoda is a thriller written and directed by duo, Hari and Harish. It hit theatres on 11 November.
The film makes the strong point that a courageous fighter doesn’t always need blazing guns and lethal weapons. When life throws lemons at you, confidence and intelligence are what you need, to make lemonade. But most importantly, "courage" doesn't necessarily have to be a man’s trait. Samantha’s mass dialogue reiterated that.
