FAQ: What Are the New COVID-19 Variants in India?

At least five states in India – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh – are experiencing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, leaving experts wondering if a new variant could be behind the rise.

Fresh COVID-19 cases are showing an upward trend over the past week, with the country reporting 13,742 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,10,30,176 on Wednesday, 24 February, Union Health Ministry said.

India has been recording less than 15,000 new infections daily with the toll not crossing the 200-mark over the last one month.

Here’s what we know about the variants so far: