The Poetry of Shajar: Trees, Shade, Roots and the Stories They Carry

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World Environment Day may come around once a year, , but the questions it raises remain. As temperatures rise and green spaces shrink, the humble shajar feels less like a poetic image and more like a reminder of what sustains us.
On this week's Urdunama, we explore the Urdu word shajar, meaning tree. In poetry, a tree is never merely part of the landscape. It can offer shade to a weary traveller, bear the fruits of patience and perseverance, or remind us of the roots that anchor us to our origins.
Through verses by Bashir Badr, Javed Akhtar, Parveen Shakir and Qateel Shifai, Fabeha Syed traces the many meanings of shajar in Urdu poetry and reflects on why, in an age of climate change and environmental anxiety, this timeless symbol feels more relevant than ever. Tune in.