Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dua as Faith, Action & Inheritance: Reading Ghalib, Munawwar Rana and Kaifi Azmi

Dua as Faith, Action & Inheritance: Reading Ghalib, Munawwar Rana and Kaifi Azmi

Three poets. One word. Three very different ways of believing in what prayer can do.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Urdu poetry, dua is never just prayer but it is a reflection of how a poet relates to hope, faith, and control.</p></div>
i

In Urdu poetry, dua is never just prayer but it is a reflection of how a poet relates to hope, faith, and control.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

In Urdu poetry, dua is never just prayer but it is a reflection of how a poet relates to hope, faith, and control.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast| Reading Ghalib’s ‘Koi Umeed Bar Nahin Aati’

For Ghalib, dua is too uncertain. He chooses action over waiting, offering his entire self instead of trusting outcomes.
For Munawwar Rana, dua is absolute assurance, a mother's prayer that walks beside him like protection, unquestioned and complete.
And for Kaifi Azmi, dua becomes the final gift that a father offers when strength, means, and time have run out, leaving only blessing and trust in the child’s choice.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast | Falsafa in Life: Understanding Iqbal’s Philosophy of Grief

Three poets. One word.
And three very different ways of believing in what prayer can do.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT