Dua as Faith, Action & Inheritance: Reading Ghalib, Munawwar Rana and Kaifi Azmi

advertisement
In Urdu poetry, dua is never just prayer but it is a reflection of how a poet relates to hope, faith, and control.
For Ghalib, dua is too uncertain. He chooses action over waiting, offering his entire self instead of trusting outcomes.
For Munawwar Rana, dua is absolute assurance, a mother's prayer that walks beside him like protection, unquestioned and complete.
And for Kaifi Azmi, dua becomes the final gift that a father offers when strength, means, and time have run out, leaving only blessing and trust in the child’s choice.
Three poets. One word.
And three very different ways of believing in what prayer can do.